Patrick "Pat" Robertson


1951 - 2019
Patrick "Pat" Robertson Obituary
PATRICK "PAT" ROBERTSON Iowa City Patrick "Pat" Robertson, 68, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a short illness. He is survived by his children, Callista and Sebastian Robertson, both of Iowa City; two brothers in the Dallas, Texas, area; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends around the country. A full obituary can be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
