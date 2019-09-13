|
PATRICK "PAT" ROBERTSON Iowa City Patrick "Pat" Robertson, 68, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a short illness. He is survived by his children, Callista and Sebastian Robertson, both of Iowa City; two brothers in the Dallas, Texas, area; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends around the country. A full obituary can be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019