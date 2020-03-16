|
|
PATRICK W. SCHERRMAN Dyersville Patrick W. Scherrman, 81, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home in Dyersville. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville, where a parish vigil service will be held at 1:30 p.m. American Legion Post 137 will gather at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home before funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Pat was born April 27, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of William and Dula (Willenborg) Scherrman. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves "Red Arrow Division." Pat married Elizabeth "Betty Anne" Showalter on Oct. 25, 1958, in Dyersville. Pat worked alongside his father, brothers and family at Scherrman's Implement, serving the Dyersville and Monticello farming community for many years. Pat had a loving spirit and great sense of humor. He loved golfing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He served as a leader to his country, community, faith and family. Pat was a member of the American Legion, a board member of the Commercial Club Park, and a retired member of the Dyersville Fire Department. He also served on the St. Francis Xavier School Board and was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Knights of Columbus. His most important job was being a loving and positive role model to a large family network. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Anne; children, Margaret "Meg" (Paul) Cook of Wheaton, Ill., Elizabeth "Beth" (Brian) Berk of Lapeer, Mich., Marypat (Tom) Stoddard of Fort Smith, Ark., Jayne Scherrman of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Sally (Russ) Drafahl, Molly (Jerry) Evers, both of Dyersville, and Francis Xavier "Frank" (Theresa) Scherrman of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Casey (Ben) Raevsky, Daniel, Brad and Joseph Cook. Andy and Allie Berk, Janet, Melissa (Scott Burleson), Jake and Max Moore, Shannon Stoddard and Caitlin (Joey) Farley, William and Elizabeth Keene, Claire and Eva Williamson, Jesse Drafahl, Tracy (Greg) Bognich, Erica Evers, and Jared, Justin, Jenna and Jolene Scherrman; five great-grandchildren; uncle, Emmett (Ann) Scherrman of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Don (Cookie) Scherrman of Dyersville, Bonnie Hunt of Fennville, Mich., Scott (Sharon) Scherrman of Penngrove, Calif., and Joe (Shari) Scherrman of Lake Delhi; and in-laws, Rose Marie (Leon) Lammers, Patrick (Dianne) Showalter, Peggy Westhoff, Tim (Mary) Showalter and Jeanne Kass. He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) and Dula; a sister, Beth Scherrman in infancy; grandparents, Francis "Frank" and Philomena (Kelly) Scherrman, Ben and Molly (Gerken) Willenborg; godfather, Carl Willenborg, who was killed in World War II; and in-laws, Tom (Toby) Westhoff and Rick Kass. Special thanks to Dr. Robert Thomas and staff at Medical Associates of Dyersville, all the staff at Mercy Hospital/Medical Associates of/in Dubuque who cared for Pat, and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their compassionate and loving care they gave to Pat and his family. Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Basilica. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020