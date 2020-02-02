|
PATRICK WILLIAM MCTAGGART Elkader Patrick William McTaggart, 70, of Elkader, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2019, with a Scripture service at 6 p.m., and after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, all at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, with the Rev. John Haugen as celebrant. Inurnment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Elkader. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Elkader Fire Department. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020