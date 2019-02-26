PATRICK ROBERT WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Patrick Robert Williams, 66, of Cedar Rapids passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospice House. Per Pat's request, there will be no funeral services. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is assisting with Pat's arrangements. Pat was born Dec. 26, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Robert and Joann Williams. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971. He then started working at Sunbeam Bread, from where he retired in 2000. Pat was united in marriage to Lita Snow in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, playing video games with his son Kevin, drag racing with his nephews, and spending time with his wife, Lita, family and friends. Pat also loved driving around in his 1970 Camaro. Pat is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lita Williams; his son, Kevin Williams; stepson, William Snow; his mother, Joann Williams; his brother, Michael Williams; his sisters, Vicki (Mark) Grindle, and Tina Busness; and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by his father, Robert Williams. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary