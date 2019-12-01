|
|
PATSY A. HARDERSEN Anamosa Patsy A. Hardersen, 91, of Anamosa, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. The Rev. Rodney Bluml will officiate. Private burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, rural Anamosa. The family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.goettschonline.com Patsy Arlene Archibald was born Oct. 9, 1928, in Whittier, Iowa, the daughter of Jessie and Clara (Holcomb) Archibald. She graduated from Springville High School. On June 8, 1947, she married Philbert Hardersen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. He died in 2003. Together they farmed in Antioch and near Martelle, until they moved to Anamosa in 1971. Patsy then worked at the Anamosa Care Center, retiring in 1982. She was a longtime member of the church, the Antioch Social Circle and the Martelle Home & Craft Culture Club. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers, cooking, canning and baking, with her specialties being pies and kolaches. She liked fishing and camping. Above all these, she loved her family and took pleasure in spending time with them. She is remembered by her children, David (Shirley), Monticello, Phyllis Kula, Anamosa, Audrey Welton, Cedar Rapids, Roger, West Amana, and Gloria Hardersen, Marion; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steve Welton; and her siblings, and in-laws, Edmund and Rosie Archibald, Raymond and Ruby Archibald and Helen Archibald. The family wishes to thank the staffs of the Anamosa Care Center and Dr. Kirk Kilburg's office for the excellent care Patsy received.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019