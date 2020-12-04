PATSY JANE "PAT" STONE Edgewood Patsy Jane "Pat" Stone, 75, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Carol Stone of Edgewood; her daughter, Kimberly (Mason) Stine of Mount Vernon; her son, Jason Stone of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; one grandson, Tyler Stine; two sisters, Sandy Brown of Walford and Karen Becicka of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at the Hansel Cemetery in rural Colesburg.