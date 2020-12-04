1/1
Patsy Jane "Pat" Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATSY JANE "PAT" STONE Edgewood Patsy Jane "Pat" Stone, 75, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Carol Stone of Edgewood; her daughter, Kimberly (Mason) Stine of Mount Vernon; her son, Jason Stone of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; one grandson, Tyler Stine; two sisters, Sandy Brown of Walford and Karen Becicka of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at the Hansel Cemetery in rural Colesburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved