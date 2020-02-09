|
PAUL ALLAN DRAPER Marion Paul Allan Draper, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit within UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A memorial service celebrating Paul's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, with the Rev. Terry Purvis-Smith officiating. A private family committal service will take place at a later date at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Paul was born 85 years ago in Elgin, Ill. He served in the United States Navy Reserves, graduated from SIU, married his wife, Carolyn, on June 22, 1957, and had two sons, Scott Allan and Kirk Alfred. After living in Illinois, his family relocated to Iowa in 1969. He was a proud Marion business owner, operating an insurance agency for many years. Paul was most proud of his vision and preservation of the Marion Depot, Waldo's Rock Park, "Citizen of the Year" award and the Draper bill that was just recently passed by the Iowa Legislature. He was so honored to be elected three times as a Marion City Council member. One of his many interests was collecting cars, and 49 times he attended the Indianapolis 500 race. Paul is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Draper; two sons, Scott (Wendy) Draper and Kirk (Laurie) Draper; four grandchildren, Josh (Kelly) Draper, Amanda (Jake) Germaine, Lexi Draper and Haleigh Draper; and four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Colton Germaine and Olivia and Lily Draper. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Our family will be forever grateful to Drs. Kopec and Oren and nurse, Amy Schweer, as well as many other medical professionals. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Paul Draper's name has been established at Marion Heritage Bank. A future memorial will be dedicated to the Marion Depot and/or Waldo's Rock Park. Memorials may also be directed to either Cedar Valley Humane Society or . To honor his wishes, the family also will be planning a celebration of his life to be held later this year at the Marion Depot. With sad hearts, we say goodbye as he goes to be with the Lord. Paul asked his family not to list all his accomplishments but to just say, "He came and smiled and enjoyed the world!!!" Please share a memory of Paul at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020