|
|
PAUL ANTHONY PISARIK Cedar Rapids Paul Anthony Pisarik, 91, passed away Sept. 30, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family. Paul was a lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids. He was born to Joseph and Rose (Trzil) Pisarik March 8, 1928. He attended St. Wenceslaus High School, graduating in 1946. He attended Loras College. In 1950, he married MaryAnn Soukup. They were married 49 years before she preceded him in death in 1999. Paul served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater (Italy) during the waning years of World War II. He also served during the Korean conflict and was a member of the VFW Post 788. He began his postal career while in the Army and continued his service at the Cedar Rapids Post Office for 38 years until his retirement. In 2004, he married Regina Moeller. He was a member of St. Ludmila's Catholic Church for over 60 years, serving as a eucharistic minister for the homebound and a member of the Resurrection Choir. He was a member of the Catholic Layman's Club and volunteered at Green Square Meals for 25 years. Paul was a diehard Hawkeyes sports fan. He loved wine making (and tasting). He enjoyed his casino outings, especially when he was winning. He had a passion for sightseeing and traveled the world with both MaryAnn and Regina, visiting five continents and over 30 countries. He was preceded in death by his first wife, MaryAnn; his parents; and siblings, Charles Pisarik, Helen Polansky and Theresa McIvor. Paul is survived by his wife of 15 years, Regina; children, MaryEllen (David) Autry, Austin, Texas, Ronald (Nancy) Pisarik, Plano, Texas, and Thomas (Ginger) Pisarik, Wentzville, Mo.; grandchildren, Kevin (Helen) Autry, Chad (Liz) Autry, Garrett Pisarik, Lauren Pisarik, Janelle (Joe) Morchinek and Scott (Jessica) Pisarik; numerous great-grandchildren; stepchildren, David (Debbie) Moeller, Cedar Rapids, Karen (David) Thinnes, Cedar Rapids, Richard (Kathy) Moeller, Littleton, Colo., Annette (Gary) Moore, Carmel, Ind., and Nancy (John) Garcia, Dallas, Texas; numerous stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Rita Pisarik. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's memory may be directed to Green Square Meals, 605 Second Ave. SE, 52401; St. Vincent de Paul, 928 7th St. SE, 52401; or His Hands Ministry, 400 12th St. SE, 52403. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Burial: St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West, 1604 J St. SW, Cedar Rapids, with a rosary to follow. Online condolences and messages may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019