Paul C. Luse Obituary
PAUL C. LUSE Cedar Rapids Paul C. Luse, 67, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Hico, Texas. Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Private family burial in the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Survivors include his mother, Deloris of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Glen (Paula) of Fort Madison; a niece, Allison Luse of Fort Madison; and a nephew, Kenneth James Luse of Fort Jackson, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Clark Luse; and his brother, Kenneth Alan Luse, who died Nov. 29, 1969, when his Cobra helicopter was shot down in Vietnam. Paul was born on Dec. 3, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Edward and Deloris (Jorgenson) Luse. After graduating from Kennedy High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Helicopter Training School at Fort Wolters in Texas. He married Shana Windon at Fort Hood in Texas. They divorced four years later. In 1981, he retired from the military and went to college in Corpus Christi, Texas, for computer programing. After graduation, he went to work for EDS in Dallas. Later he worked in Dubuque and in Cedar Rapids. He retired in 2013 from FedEx in Harrison, Ark. Memorial donations may be given to St. Andrew Lutheran Church or the Meth-Wick Community. Please leave a message or tribute to the Luse family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
