PAUL L. CHUKAS Cedar Rapids Paul L. Chukas, 88, of Orinda, Calif., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the VA Center for Rehabilitation and Extended Care in Martinez, Calif. Survivors include his children, Jason (Jenn) of Los Angeles, Calif., and Suzanne (Paul) of Dubuque; a sister, Evangeline Claude; nieces, Chris (Kevin) Vandersee and Tracy (Rick) Chase; and a nephew, Rick (Julie) Chukas. He was preceded in death by his father, James Chukas; his mother, Blanche Chukas; brother, Thomas Chukas; and brother-in-law, Leo Claude. Born on Aug. 2, 1931, Paul Chukas lived an exciting and worldly life. He served his country during the Korean War as a B-29 tailgunner in the Air Force. Paul also was a vital contributor to the Cedar Rapids business community for decades, running his own telecommunications company, TelCom Systems, during the 1970s and '80s, and serving with the Jaycees, Ex Club and other organizations. Throughout his life, Paul made friends at every turn, spinning captivating tales of his adventures. He was a thoughtful counselor, dapper-dan, hep cat, moonlight preacher, tailgunner, rascal and a loving father. A special thank you to Paul's cherished friends at the Orinda Senior Village where he spent the past 15 years of his life: Francine, Flor, Diane, Art, Tony, Chef Ken and many others who loved him to the very end.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
