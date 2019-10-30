|
PAUL ELMEGREEN Monticello Paul Elmegreen, 79, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following a brief illness. A life celebration service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello, where friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Pastor Mike Martin will officiate at the services. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Paul is survived by his wife, Wanda; his two children, James (Harumi Yamaji) of Tokyo, Japan, and Jennifer (Tom) Funk of Monticello; five grandchildren, Lydia, Christopher and Esther Funk, Shouma Yamaji Elmegreen and Ayana Yamaji Elmegreen; and three siblings, Susan Bader of Eldridge and Jerry (Judy) Elmegreen and Ronald (Gwen) Elmegreen, both of Monmouth. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jim Bader. Paul Lynn Elmegreen was born Oct. 19, 1940, at Mercy Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. He was the son of Arthur and Berneil Baughman Elmegreen. Paul attended rural schools near Long Grove and graduated from DeWitt High School in 1959. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. He returned home and drove a milk truck, then worked at the John Deere dealership in Eldridge, before becoming a mechanic at the Davenport airport. Paul became a private pilot and then continued on with advanced training and got his commercial pilot's license. In 1964, he moved to Monticello to be the pilot for David Cuckler. Paul married Wanda Guthardt on Nov. 19, 1965, in Princeton, Iowa. Paul started Monticello Aviation on Nov. 9, 1971, and had been the airport manager for more than years. He taught many pilots in Eastern Iowa to fly. He was a member of Associated Pilots of Iowa, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the National Air Transportation Association. He always enjoyed the fly-in-breakfast every year at the airport. In January 2015, Paul was awarded the Monticello Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.
