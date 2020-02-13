|
PAUL ERIC SCOVEL Cedar Rapids Paul Eric Scovel, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home. Paul was employed by Dostal Catering for 26 years, which he considers his second family. Paul enjoyed playing guitar and watching movies. A family grave side burial will take place now and a Celebration of Life luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Dostal Catering, 77 15th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. He is survived by his brothers, Vance (Cindy) of Walford, Iowa and Mike (Pam) of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Donna (Bob) Remling of Waterloo, Iowa; and along with several nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by this parents, Howard and Estella Scovel; brother, Steve Scovel; and sister, Dixie Heimbuck.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020