Paul Hanson

PAUL N. HANSON Cedar Rapids Paul N. Hanson, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Private family memorial services will be at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment with military rites in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The memorial service will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/99271327
