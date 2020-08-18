1/1
Paul Hanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAUL N. HANSON Cedar Rapids Paul N. Hanson, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Private family memorial services will be at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment with military rites in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The memorial service will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/99271327. Please see www.thegazette.com or www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries for the complete obituary previously published.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
01:30 PM
livestreamed client.tribucast.com/tcid/99271327
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved