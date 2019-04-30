PAUL V. HOFFMANN Cedar Rapids Paul V. Hoffmann, 100, formerly of Clinton, passed away April 28, 2019, at his Cottage Grove Place home in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Cottage Grove Place in Sedlacek Hall with a prayer service at 2 p.m. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Lemke Funeral Homes South Chapel in Clinton. A funeral Mass will occur at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Clinton. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Paul was born July 27, 1918, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Albert and Emily Hoffmann. He married Katherine J. Dunker on June 24, 1950. After attending Columbia College in Dubuque, Paul graduated from the University of Iowa in 1940. He worked as an agent for the Internal Revenue Service for 39 years. During his service for the government, he received the Albert Gallatin Award for Public Service and the 1958 Clinton Civil Servant of the Year award. After retiring from the IRS, he continued to work as a business and tax consultant and enrolled IRS agent for another 23 years. Paul was civically active as a member and vice chairman of SCORE; member and commander of AMVETS; he was a member of the YMCA finance committee, American Legion, Lions Club, Elks Club and a driver for Mobile Meals. He was active in Boy Scouts of America serving on the Mesquakie District board; National Catholic Committee for Scouting; National Catholic Committee for Religious Awards; Illowa Council executive; chairman of Area III East Central Region Catholic Boy Scouts; National Advisory Committee on Scouting in the Episcopal Church; and chairman of the Mesquakie District Religious Awards Committee. During his years with the Scouts, he received the Silver Beaver; District Award of Merit; District Amelioration Award; St. George Award for the Catholic Church; St. George Award for the Episcopal Church, District Scouter's Key and District We Are One Award. Paul served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a tech sergeant in the Quartermaster and for the Iowa National Guard as first lieutenant in the 133rd Infantry Division Headquarters. Paul was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, now Prince of Peace Parish, serving on the parish council for 20 years, parish trustee for 18 years, president of the Home & School Association; committees to purchase land and build Sacred Heart School; usher and eucharistic minister. He was a member of the formation committee for Mater Dei High School, now Prince of Peace High School, and served as vice chairman of the board of education. Paul was also active with the Davenport Diocese serving as member of the pastoral council, lay council and the finance committee. He was chairman of the Clinton Deanery Catholic Boy Scouts, member of the Diocesan Committee on Scouting and served on the board of directors of the Christian Family Movement. Paul is survived by his daughters, Susan Altorfer Winegarden (Tim) of Cedar Rapids, Janet Booth of Williamsburg, Ohio, Sandra Hoffmann of Washington, D.C., and Nancy Allendorf (Scott) of Coralville; nine grandchildren, Michael Booth (Angee), Teresa Booth Kennedy (Ben), Heidi Altorfer, Amy Altorfer (Jon), William Altorfer (Lauren), Nicholas Allendorf, Thomas Allendorf (Brittany), Ann Winegarden Garinger (Chris) and Jill Winegarden (Matt); and his seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Matthew, Rebecca, Caroline, Abigail, Natalie and Calvin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine; and two brothers, Albert and John. Memorials may be made to IlIowa Council Boy Scouts of America or Sisters of St Francis in Clinton. Fond memories and condolences for Paul's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary