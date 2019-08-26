|
|
PAUL JAMES HUBER Marion Paul James Huber, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. A Parish vigil service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Visitation will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion with Father David O'Connor officiating. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Paul was born July 6, 1939, at the family home in Iowa, the son of John and Loraine (Sands) Huber. He graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1957, continuing his education at the University of Iowa. In his younger years, Paul worked for a local dairy as a milk hauler. On Jan. 28, 1961, he was united in marriage to Linda Kay Fenton in Coggon, Iowa. Paul was employed with the former Iowa Manufacturing Co. as a machine operator and retired in 2000 as supervisor after 36 years. During retirement, he drove school bus for 13 years. Paul was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Marion and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5390. He umpired girls' softball and boys' baseball for many years. Paul was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Paul is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Linda Huber of Marion; daughter, Christine (Scott) Kullander of Marion; son, John Huber of Marion; two grandsons, Andrew Hall and Thomas Kullander, both of Cedar Rapids; three brothers, Ben Huber of Prairieburg, Iowa, Noel (Pat) Huber of Marion and Tim Huber of Hiawatha; four sisters, Mary Woods of Coggon, Iowa, Patricia (Jim) Farrington of Prairieburg, Jeannie Huber of Cedar Rapids and Loraine (Gary) Kula of Mount Vernon, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Carol Huber; and brother-in-law, Tom Woods. Memorials in Paul's memory may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, Iowa, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1790 14th St., Marion, Iowa. Please share a memory of Paul at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019