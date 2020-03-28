|
PAUL JOSEPH STAHLE Solon Paul Joseph Stahle, 97, of Solon, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Solon Retirement Village. Private visitation and graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of arrangements. Paul was born Feb. 18, 1923, in Solon, the son of Herman and Martha (Krob) Stahle. He graduated from Solon High School in 1941. He married Mary Alice Steinbrech on June 3, 1948, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They were married for 70 years and raised six children on the family farm one mile west of Solon. Paul was a wonderful and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Paul spent his life farming the land he loved and raising livestock. He also sold Badger Farm Equipment, earning trips to Hawaii, Jamaica and the Bahamas. Paul and Mary Alice enjoyed these trips together. Paul served on the Solon School Board and was active in the community. Paul and Mary Alice were lifelong members of St. Mary's Church. They attended Mass most of their lives in the original St. Mary's Church that his great-grandfather helped build. Paul loved playing basketball and baseball in high school. He continued his love of sports by following the Solon Spartans and the Iowa Hawkeyes, attending many football and basketball games. Paul and Mary Alice were also fond of watching their children and grandchildren participating in many extracurricular activities. Later in life, he liked to go out and try different restaurants, but his favorites were Sutliff and Gwen's in Lisbon. Paul is survived by his six children, Linda Stahle, Richard (Diana) Stahle, Carol Bedell, Larry Stahle, Janet (Gary) Messinger and Joyce (John) Meyer; 12 grandchildren, Ryan (Stacy) Bedell, Amanda (Bennet) Hammerberg, Rachel (Tony) Spessard, Scott Stahle, Christina (Dan) Falvey, Sheri (Kyle) Hansen, Ben Stahle, Nick Messinger, Sarah (Anthony) Green, Samantha Stahle, Noah and Megan Meyer; and 11 great-grandchildren, Maverick, Jack, Camille, Brooklyn, Reid, Gage, Henry, Cecelia, Cole, Hank and Paisley. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews; a brother, James Stahle; sisters-in-law, Marge (Ray) Welch and Irene Steinbrech; and brothers-in-law, Francis and Edward (Nargi) Steinbrech. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Martha Stahle; his wife, Mary Alice Stahle, who died Oct. 25, 2018; a sister-in-law, Libbie Stahle; and a brother-in-law, Robert Steinbrech. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Solon Retirement Village staff for all of the loving care they gave our dad. Memorials may be directed to either the New Solon Firehouse Fund, Iowa City Hospice House or the Solon Retirement Village in his name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020