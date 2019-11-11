|
PAUL L. WELLINGTON Cedar Rapids Paul L. Wellington, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 16, with a visitation beginning an hour before, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Paul Lee Wellington was born on April 29, 1931, to Willis and Hattie (Van Winkle) Wellington in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He attended school in Washington, Iowa, and graduated in 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 159th Field Artillery in Korea from 1952 to 1953. Paul was employed at Wilson Credit Union and later the CEO at Southeast Cedar Rapids Community Credit Union. Paul also maintained a real estate license in the '70s and owned and managed rental properties. He was a longtime member of the , American Legion, I Corp Artillery Alliance. He enjoyed collecting antiques and military trophies. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Sharon of Cedar Rapids; children, Scott (Laurie) Wellington of Jacksonville, Fla., and Stacy Wellington of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Alexandra and Colton; and a sister, June Miller. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lynn, Merritt and Bill Wellington. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019