PAUL L. YULGA Pleasant Valley Paul L. Yulga, 80, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his residence. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Paul was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Peter and Mary (Hogan) Yulga. During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corp. On Feb. 8, 1964, he married Linda Primmer at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Paul was employed as a salesman. He was a member of Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, past president of the Parish Council, 4th Degree Knight and member of the Knights of Columbus, past bowling league president and a member of the Buffalo Bill American Legion in LeClaire. He enjoyed sports, especially bowling and golf. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Linda Yulga of Pleasant Valley; daughter, Sally (David) Van Dyke of Blue Springs, Mo.; sons, Steve (Debra) Yulga of Lake City, Minn., and John (Deanne) Yulga of LeClaire; sisters, Cathy Hardy of Coralville, Iowa, and Mary (Gene) Grillot of Olathe, Kan.; brother, Jim (Pat) Yulga of Phoenix, Ariz.; and seven grandchildren, Megan, Tate, Shawn, Nathan, Alex, Katie and Brooke. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be shared with Paul's family at www.mcginnis-chambers.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019