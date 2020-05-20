|
|
PAUL VERNON MANGANO Cedar Rapids Paul Vernon Mangano, although some referred to him as "Mange," "Mango," "Vern," "Po-Po Tiger Viking" and "Nine-Toed Paulie," started his 54-year journey from Charles City, Iowa. After spending most of his adult life in Missouri, he passed on Monday, May 11, 2020, in his home. The president was Lyndon B. Johnson and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" was on every radio when Paul was born Friday, Sept. 10, 1965, to Paul John Mangano and Judy Wilken-Beutler. He spent a majority of his first three decades of life professionally chucking bowling balls and collecting baseball cards, a stockpile that had more garage time than any of his vehicles. He would later become a school resource officer, graduating from Blue River Police Academy, certified in the D.A.R.E. program and with the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO). He would start his 15-year police career with the Harrisonville Police Department and end as a detective with the Bates County Sheriff's Department. One would find Vikings flags and Earnhardt memorabilia within any Mangano residence. To himself, he was Steven Seagal and Neo from "The Matrix." To his family, he was usually in his underwear hugging a bowl of Velveeta shells. To his friends, a mediocre fantasy football player. Paul is survived by his estranged wife, Stephanie Mangano, 52, Grain Valley, Mo.; his children, Jakob Tharp (Jonathon), Grandview, Mo., Madisen Maciel (Blayne), Peculiar, Mo., Brock Mangano and Niko Mangano, Grain Valley, Mo.; and grandchildren, Frazier Tharp, Cooper Maciel, Zayn Maciel and Maeve Tharp; father, Paul John Mangano, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brothers, Tommy Mangano, Jason Eppers and Rob Schorg (Dawn), Cedar Rapids, Iowa; mother-in-law, Terri L. Brackman, Harrisonville, Mo.; sister-in-law, Heather Turley (Craig), Grain Valley, Mo.; nephews, Cooper Turley and Trevor Schorg; and nieces, Makenzi Turley, Ashley Mangano, Island Mangano and Brittany Schorg. Paul was predeceased by his mother, Judy Wilken-Beutler; stepmother, Betty Schorg-Mangano; father-in-law, Earl L. Brackman Jr.; and grandparents, Vernon and Bonnie Wilken and Paul and Rosetta Mangano. The family has not yet determined a visitation. However, further details will be shared on social media. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to Foundation for Alcoholism Research (https://alcoholismresearch.org/support-volunteer-donate/). Please contact Stephanie Mangano on Facebook for inquiries. "This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill — the story ends; you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill — you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes." –Morpheus
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020