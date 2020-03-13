|
PAUL NEWMAN BRAWNER Cedar Rapids Paul Newman Brawner, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home following a long battle with cancer. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick Catholic Church, by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A vigil will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home where friends may visit with the family following the vigil until 7 p.m., and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. Paul is survived by his sons, James (Nina), Robert and Joseph; daughter, Victoria (Randy) Miller; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Viola, in 2007; daughter, Teresa Rose, in 2019; brothers, John and Joe; and sisters, Mary Jean and Ann. Paul was born on Aug. 30, 1930, in Williamsburg, to James and Eva Brawner, and graduated in 1947 from Williamsburg High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. On Sept. 22, 1956, he married Viola Kay Anderson at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Paul worked in the model shop at Collins Radio, retiring in 1987, and was owner-operator of Brawner Photography. He was a 30-year board member of St. Vincent de Paul, an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Time Check neighborhood, and the St. Patrick's Day Parade Society (SaPaDaPaSo). Paul enjoyed fishing, his childrens' sporting events, and had been a Scout leader. He loved his family and will be missed by all. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020