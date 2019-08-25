|
|
PAUL ALAN ORTNER SR. Cedar Rapids Paul Alan Ortner Sr., 66, passed away Aug. 4, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas. Paul was born July 27, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Milly Ortner; and one sister, Barbara. Surviving family members include his wife, Alicia Froelich; his sons, Paul Jr. and Timothy Ortner; brother, Donald Ortner and wife, Rose; and his two grandchildren, Cody and Charlie Ortner. Paul was a good and generous man. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown. Cremated remains will be inurned in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , or a .
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019