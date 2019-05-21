Home

Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Colesburg United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Colesburg United Methodist Church
PAUL PERRY PHILLIPS Colesburg Paul Perry Phillips, 90, of Colesburg, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Lincolnwood Assisted Living in Edgewood. Survivors include his wife of nearly 69 years, Eleanor Phillips of Edgewood; his three children, Sharon Phillips of Cedar Rapids, Debra (Jeff) Breeden of Grinnell and Lonna (David) Drewelow of Cedar Rapids; his three foster children, Rita (Randy) Moser of Waterloo, Bob Luckeroth of Jesup and Rena Luckeroth of Eldora; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Viola Nussbaum of Portland, Ore.; one brother, Herbert (Helen) Phillips of Altoona; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Philip Rummells of Cedar Rapids, Gerald (Karen) Klaus of Lebanon, Mo., Shirley (Bill) Bissell of Lebanon and Janice Klaus of Colesburg; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Colesburg United Methodist Church with the Rev. Roger White officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Friends also may call at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church. Interment: Zion Cemetery, Colesburg. Casket bearers: Jared Breeden, Jason Drewelow, Logan Drewelow, Ryan Moser, Lincoln Luckeroth and Cory Drowns.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019
