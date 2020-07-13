1/1
Paul R. Crawford
PAUL R. CRAWFORD Cedar Rapids Paul R. Crawford, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. A private family graveside will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted the family with arrangements. Paul was born July 17, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Roscoe and Vida (Barker) Crawford. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-56. Paul worked as a line operator at Quaker Oats for 35 years. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 298, AFL CIO Local #110, and the North Linn Fish & Game Club. Paul enjoyed fishing, target shooting and riding motorcycles. He also liked to spend his time reading and going to garage sales. Survivors include his significant other of 36 years, Deb Waltz of Marion; children, Teri Crawford of Florida, James Crawford of Alburnett, Iowa, Kelly (Jeff) Linfert of Florida, Tracy Crawford of Wisconsin and Scott (Jackie) Crawford of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Crawford. He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Crawford; and mother, Vida Mae Crawford Speakman. Please share a memory of Paul at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 13, 2020.
