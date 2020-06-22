Paul Roger Galer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAUL ROGER GALER Riverside Paul Roger Galer of Riverside, Iowa, passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. Paul was born Aug. 8, 1944, to Billy June and Roger Sherman Galer, in Columbia, S.C., the oldest of six beloved siblings. Paul retired from 30 years as a dedicated public school administrator across Iowa, from Fox Valley Community School District, in 2000. He enjoyed working part-time jobs in retirement, including with the Cedar Rapids Kernels and at Hills Elementary School. During his career, Paul supported before- and after-school programs like Head Start, and drug prevention, in his schools. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Iowa Wesleyan University in 1967, a Member Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Paul also earned a Master of Arts in Education Administration from Northeast Missouri State College in Kirksville, Mo., in 1970, and a postgraduate specialist degree in Education Administration from the University of Iowa in 1977. He completed eight years in the Iowa Army National Guard, finishing as Corporal in 1977. He followed all Iowa college sports, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Paul spent summer evenings playing basketball and Frisbee with his children. He emphasized the importance of good sportsmanship while coaching his four daughters' softball teams. He loved puzzles, walking, gardening, and movies, especially vintage Westerns. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary; his children, Roger and wife Kathy Lin, Rochelle, Regina, Roxanne and partner Dan Sarrett, and Rose and husband Jon; grandchildren, Dillon, Morgan, Zedekiaha, Georgia and Kason; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh; his mother; four siblings; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Grace James. Family committal services have been held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Iowa City Hospice, Inc. (www.IowaCityHospice.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved