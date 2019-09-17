|
PAUL JOSEPH "P.J." SCHNEEKLOTH East Amana Paul Joseph "P.J." Schneekloth, 71, of East Amana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with Elder Jon Childers officiating. Burial will be in the East Amana Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. The family requests casual dress for visitation and funeral with NASCAR or racing attire encouraged. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in P.J.'s name. P.J. is survived by his wife, Lisa; six children, Tammy (Jeff) Tronvold of Cedar Rapids, Todd Schneekloth of Lawrence, Kan., Terri (Vance) Nunemaker of Ely, Dani (Mario) Martinez of Denver, Colo., Bree Schneekloth of Denver and John Nagel of Anchorage, Alaska; 13 grandchildren, Carissa, Terra, Tyler, Tanner, Torri, Aleah, Jayci, Isaac, Gavin, Mackenzie, Anthony, Kennan and Holland; three great-grandchildren, Emmett, Brooks and Hayes; three sisters, Judy (Harvey) White of Arizona, Carol Ann (Don) Mason of Marengo and Becky (Mike) Albert of Atkins; and his father- and mother-in-law, David and Shirley Childers. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Shawn Mason. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019