Paul Scott Martin
PAUL SCOTT MARTIN Cedar Rapids Paul Scott Martin, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, after a sudden illness. Paul was born in Cedar Rapids on April 18, 1961, to Mearl and Bonnie Martin. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Martin, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brother, Mark Martin (Becky), Kearney, Mo.; sister, Dawn Rutledge, Amana, Iowa; brother-in-law, David Rutledge, Palo, Iowa; nephew, Sean Rutledge, Palo, Iowa; and great-nieces and -nephews, Emma, Caiden, Ryder and Aunalee Rutledge Palo, Iowa. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Mearl E. Martin; and nephew, Seth Rutledge. Paul grew up in Cedar Hills doing what kids of the '60s did – Cub Scouts, riding bikes and playing with friends. Paul graduated from Jefferson High School in 1979 and thereafter attended Kirkwood Community College. He went on to master the plumbing trade and grew into a skilled craftsman. Paul was an avid fan of Iowa football. He enjoyed tinkering and parading Ford Model A cars, including one he named Mearl, after his father. He took great pride in keeping his property pristine and regularly helped his neighbors when they were unable. An extended family memorial service will be held this fall in Indianola, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorials in Paul's name to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or Iowa Donor Network (iowadonornetwork.org). To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Family Funeral Home - Traer
714 First Street
Traer, IA 50675
(319) 478-2775
