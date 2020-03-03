|
PAUL E. SLADEK Hills Paul E. Sladek, 93, of Hills, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Atrium Village in Hills. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a parish Scripture service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Atrium Village in Hills. Survivors include Paul's children, Beckie Sladek of North Liberty, Mike Sladek (Teresa) of Iowa City, Sara Hughes (Mike) of Hills and LaDonna Brown (Ron) of Casa Grande, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020