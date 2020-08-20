PAUL THUERAUF Willcox, Ariz. Paul Thuerauf passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, two days before his 80th birthday, after a long illness. Paul was born in Mount Vernon, Iowa, Aug. 17, 1940, the fifth child of John and Helen Hudachek Thuerauf. Paul was a life-long farmer, first in Iowa, and then in the Kansas Settlement, Willcox, Ariz. On June 30, 1962, he married his wife of 58 years, Theresa Van De Voorde, in Brooklyn, Iowa, who survives him. Paul also is survived by his sons and families, Jeff of Phoenix, Ariz., John (Adriana) of Plum City, Wis., and Fr. Jason Thuerauf of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; five grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea), Sabrina, Mary, Mariana and Daniella Thuerauf. Paul also is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Hotka of River Falls, Wis.; his brother, David (Ann) of Mount Vernon, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his son, Joe; and his parents. Funeral plans are for the Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Westlawn Funeral Home; and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pearce/Sunsites, Ariz. Donations can be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Church, P.O. Box 328, Pearce, AZ 85625; or to a charity of your choice
