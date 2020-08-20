1/1
Paul Thuerauf
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAUL THUERAUF Willcox, Ariz. Paul Thuerauf passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, two days before his 80th birthday, after a long illness. Paul was born in Mount Vernon, Iowa, Aug. 17, 1940, the fifth child of John and Helen Hudachek Thuerauf. Paul was a life-long farmer, first in Iowa, and then in the Kansas Settlement, Willcox, Ariz. On June 30, 1962, he married his wife of 58 years, Theresa Van De Voorde, in Brooklyn, Iowa, who survives him. Paul also is survived by his sons and families, Jeff of Phoenix, Ariz., John (Adriana) of Plum City, Wis., and Fr. Jason Thuerauf of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; five grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea), Sabrina, Mary, Mariana and Daniella Thuerauf. Paul also is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Hotka of River Falls, Wis.; his brother, David (Ann) of Mount Vernon, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his son, Joe; and his parents. Funeral plans are for the Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Westlawn Funeral Home; and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pearce/Sunsites, Ariz. Donations can be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Church, P.O. Box 328, Pearce, AZ 85625; or to a charity of your choice. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines. Thank You. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Ariz.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
Westlawn Chapel Mortuary & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westlawn Chapel Mortuary & Crematory Inc
105 S Arizona Ave
Willcox, AZ 85643
(520) 384-2413
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westlawn Chapel Mortuary & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved