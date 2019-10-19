|
PAUL HENRY WAY Colesburg Paul Henry Way, 79, of Edgewood, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Colesburg United Methodist Church with the Rev. Roger White officiating. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church. Interment with the Fireman's Final Call: Oak Hill Cemetery, Colesburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019