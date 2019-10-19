Home

Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Colesburg United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Colesburg United Methodist Church
Paul Way Obituary
PAUL HENRY WAY Colesburg Paul Henry Way, 79, of Edgewood, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Colesburg United Methodist Church with the Rev. Roger White officiating. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church. Interment with the Fireman's Final Call: Oak Hill Cemetery, Colesburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
