Paul Wright

PAUL EUGENE WRIGHT Tipton Paul Eugene Wright, 91, formerly of Tipton, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Solon Retirement Community, where Paul was a resident. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bennett with Pastor Daniel Redhage officiating. Burial and military rites will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Paul's family will hold a private family visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Fry Funeral Home. In place of receiving flowers, family has established two memorial funds in Paul's memory: St. Paul's Church in Bennett and the Tipton ambulance. Proceeds may be mailed to Janice Wright, 54 Eisenhower St., West Branch, IA 52358. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com
