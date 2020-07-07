1/1
Paul Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAUL EUGENE WRIGHT Tipton Paul Eugene Wright, 91, formerly of Tipton, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Solon Retirement Community, where Paul was a resident. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bennett with Pastor Daniel Redhage officiating. Burial and military rites will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Paul's family will hold a private family visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Fry Funeral Home. In place of receiving flowers, family has established two memorial funds in Paul's memory: St. Paul's Church in Bennett and the Tipton ambulance. Proceeds may be mailed to Janice Wright, 54 Eisenhower St., West Branch, IA 52358. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved