|
|
PAUL YOUNG Garrison Paul Young, 72, of Lompoc, Calif., formerly of Garrison, passed away in his sleep on Friday, June 21 2019, at his home. He was 72 years old. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Garrison United Methodist Church. Weather permitting it will be outside the church. Also a dedication in memory of his mother will follow the service. Paul was the son of Victor and Marcella Hupfeld Young. He was born June 26, 1946. He was married to Nancy on March 30, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, while he was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Paul had three children, four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Paul was a graduate of Garrison High School, Class of 1965. He served in the Air Force for 20 years. He worked with NASA's space shuttle program for 26 years at Lockheed-Martin as a logistics analyst. Paul is survived by his immediate family, as well as his brother, Steve (Kathy) of Garrison; and his sisters, Claudia of Cedar Rapids and Lynnette and Lois of Atlanta, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Rebecca Young; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Noel.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019