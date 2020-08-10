PAULA INEZ FORREST West Springfield, Va. Paula Inez (Gardner) Forrest, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 29, 2020, in Falls Church, Va. Paula was born in Waynesburg, Va., Aug. 2, 1934. Her parents were Lloyd C. Gardner and Ethel Mae (Weyand) Gardner. Paula graduated from Waynesburg High School in May of 1952. She moved to Kansas City later that year where she enrolled in airline reservation school. She met her future husband, Donn Alan Forrest of Mason City, Iowa, while in Kansas City. They were married on Dec. 25, 1952, in Waynesburg, Va. Donn and Paula eventually settled in Mason City. Paula worked in the administrative offices at Park Hospital in Mason City. Eventually, Donn and Paula settled in Oelwein, Iowa, with their three children. In Oelwein, Paula and Donn owned and operated a cartage company affiliated with H&W Express Co. In 1978, Paula became the shipping and receiving manager at the Kmart store in Oelwein. She retired at the Asheville, N.C., Kmart store in 1997. Shortly after retirement, Donn and Paula moved to Guntersville, Ala., to retire. While in retirement, she and Donn became active volunteers in the Court Appointed Juvenile Advocate (CAJA) program. They were active members at the First United Methodist Church in Guntersville. In 2008, Paula and Donn relocated to Pensacola, Fla., to be near their youngest grandchildren. Paula was a devoted Mother, and gave selflessly of her time. She was the constant caregiver for 11 years to Donn, who had Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her son, Keith Forrest of Minot, N.D.; daughter, Paige Forrest Beall of West Springfield, Va.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her sister, Phyllis (Harry) Davis; sister, Penny Clayton; sister-in-law, Gloria Brown; sister-in-law, Jeanne Skoog; and brother-in-law, Raymond Knotts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donn Forrest; daughter, Kim Ellen Forrest; brother, Edward Gardner; brother, Richard Gardner; brother, Robert Gardner; sister, Patricia Gardner Knotts; and parents, Lloyd and Ethel Gardner. Special thank-you to Debra Tallman of Pensacola, Fla., who was a devoted friend. Thank you also to Capital Caring Health of Virginia for their hospice care prior to Paula's passing. A memorial service will be held sometime in 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Paula to: International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation, 6144 Clark Center Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34238; or via their website: www.iwmf.com
