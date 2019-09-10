|
|
PAULA SANDERSFELD Williamsburg Paula Sandersfeld passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids at the age of 92. Her survivors include her children, Kathryn (Gerry) Barr of Marion, Susan (Robert) Wims of Knoxville and Mark (Rosann) Sandersfeld of Ely; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert Beer of Cedar Rapids and Martin Beer of Iowa City; and sisters, Sylvia Taulbee of St. Paul, Minn., and Lois Dunnavent of Harrisburg, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and four sisters, Dorothea Beer, in infancy, Helen Sandersfeld, Esther Sandersfeld and Norma Mollison., A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John's Lutheran Church, near Homestead. Burial will be in the St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until service time at the church. Memorials are for St. John's Lutheran Church or English Valley Care Center in North English. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Paula and her family. Messages and tributes maybe left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019