PAULETTE C. FOLLMER Marion Paulette C. Follmer, 75, of Marion, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Marion. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include her husband, George; two daughters, Paula (Cory) Maddy of Marion and Georgia (Tony) Tallman of Urbandale; and a sister, Sylvia (Duane) Boehmke of Denver, Iowa. She also is survived by five grandchildren, Owen, Rolin, Jack, Had and Claire. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Pamela and Jacqueline; two brothers, James and Edward; and a sister, Stella. Paulette was born May 30, 1945, in Oelwein, the daughter of Paul and Elva (Gibson) Murray. She graduated from Iowa Teachers College (UNI) with a degree in education in 1966. Paulette married George L. Follmer on Aug. 5, 1967, in Aurora, Iowa. She began her career in teaching in Hazelton in 1966, and retired in 2001 from teaching in the Marion School System after 35 years of service. In 2002, 2004 and 2005 she was honored to be in Who's Who of American Teachers. Paulette was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion. George and Paulette enjoyed travel and did so throughout the United States and Europe. Paulette forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother and teacher whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message to Paulette's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.