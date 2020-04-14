|
|
PAULINE MAE BIELOW Cedar Rapids Pauline Mae Bielow, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went to sleep in Jesus on April 11, 2020. She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Marshalltown, Iowa. She married Wilbert Bielow on March 6, 1965. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jerry) Sanders; son, Steven Struck; granddaughters, Nicole (Josh) Ohrt and Leah Struckl and grandsons, Aaron (Donna) Sanders and Adam Sanders. She also had five great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Berniece. Pauline was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth; her husband, Wilbert (Whip); sister, Betty: brother, Eugene; and brother, Jack (Martin). Pauline was a social butterfly and loved to be around people. She was a cosmetologist for many years and retired as a secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a member of Women's Business League and a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. She had worked for Per Mar at multiple sporting events at Iowa and enjoyed playing cards with the women of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was known to teach anyone interested how to play Kings in the Corner. Because of the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Pauline's memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church. She will be buried at Cemetery of Garrison.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020