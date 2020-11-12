PAULINE MAE BIELOW Cedar Rapids Pauline Mae Bielow, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went to sleep in Jesus on April 11, 2020. She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Marshalltown, Iowa. She married Wilbert Bielow on March 6, 1965. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jerry) Sanders; son, Steven Struck; granddaughtersm Nicole (Josh) Ohrt and Leah Struck; and grandsons, Aaron (Donna) Sanders and Adam Sanders. She also had five great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Berniece. Pauline was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth; her husband, Wilbert "Whip;" sister, Betty; brother, Eugene; and brother, Jack (Martin). Pauline was a social butterfly and loved to be around people. She was a cosmetologist for many years and retired as a secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a member of Women's Business League and a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. She worked for Per Mar at multiple sporting events at Iowa and enjoyed playing cards with the women of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was known to teach anyone interested how to play Kings in the Corner. The family will be holding a private funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial in Garrison Cemetery in Garrison, Iowa.



