Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Pauline Edmondson


1926 - 2019
Pauline Edmondson Obituary
PAULINE EDMONDSON Iowa City Pauline Edmondson, 93, of Iowa City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville. Her family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. Burial will be at a later date at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Iowa City Hospice. Pauline was born Sept. 2, 1926, in London, England, to Douglas and Lucy (Blinkhorn) Squibb. She grew up in England during World War II and fell in love with Lowell Edmondson, a soldier from the United States Army at that time. They were married on Aug. 16, 1945, in Plymouth, England. Pauline then sailed to the United States on the Queen Mary. The couple settled in Iowa City, where they raised their daughter, Niki. Lowell died on April 17, 1999, after 54 memorable years of marriage. She worked for Iowa Book and Supply for 27 years. She is survived by her daughter, Niki (Steve) Villhauer of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Luke (Athena) Villhauer, Ben (Mandy) Villhauer and Emily (Josh Tudor) Villhauer; three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Roman and Axl; siblings, Nicolette Squibb and Roger (Kim) Squibb; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Squibb. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and four siblings. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
