PAULINE ELEANOR WOOD Lisbon Pauline Eleanor Wood, 76, of Lisbon, went to be with the Lord and the love of her life, Ralph, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Celebration of Life and a family burial will be held at a later date. Pauline was born Aug. 23, 1944, to Hurbert and Katherine Gray in Monticello. She married Ralph Junior Wood on Aug. 19, 1961. He proceeded her in death on Aug. 19, 2019. Pauline always put everyone else before herself and she was a very hard worker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include his four sons, Bryon (Brenda) Wood of Atkins, Steven (Kathy) Wood, of Urbana, Ill., Kevin (Bonita) Wood of North Liberty, Iowa, and Rusty (Dona) Wood of Cedar Falls, Iowa; a daughter, Karen (Paul) Lehr of Lisbon; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Theola Chapman of Monticello, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers. In memory of our mother, we would like you to go do a kind gesture or volunteer your time to someone in need. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com
under obituaries. Mom always said, "A bushel, a peck, with a hug around your neck, I love you."