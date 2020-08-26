PAULINE ELOISE TROUT Iowa City Pauline Eloise Trout, 103, was born on June 22, 1917, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. She died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Visitation for family and friends is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, 2720 Muscatine Ave., Iowa City, Iowa. (Note date change.) The burial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Fairfield, Iowa. Pauline's service will be livestreamed through Facebook. If you would like to watch, please search "Remembering Pauline Trout" and request to join the group. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.