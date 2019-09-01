|
PAULINE CAVE South English We remember now in love, your life from start to end, and we are just glad we knew you, as mother and friend. Pauline Esther Norenberg was born on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1929, to Grace Anna Katherine Biewen Norenberg and Issac Grove Norenberg at the home of grandmother, Katherine Haupert Biewen in Keota, Iowa. Pauline was the oldest of the 11 children born to Ike and Grace, learning a responsible work ethic. She waitressed at Smitty's Cafe in Keota where she was allowed to leave school and work over the lunch hour. She was hired away from Smitty's by Darryl Grimes to work at Keota Spray Service. She graduated from Keota High School in 1947. Her good high school friends were LaVera Adam, Virginia Meyer and Mary Grace Heisdorfer. She also met her future husband, Darvin C. Cave Jr., in Keota. They went to the movies twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Mom wondered how Dad could always be on time when he was a farmer! She also said Dad was a spectacular skater. They were married on July 19, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua and honeymooned at Niagara Falls. They returned home and lived in the same neighborhood for the next 69 years. Sitting in her kitchen on her last day, Mom discussed her life. Her greatest joy was "Bringing our babies home from the hospital!" Advice to her kids: "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you." She was proud of how well all her children got along and would do the ultimate thing to help each other out with any problems or difficulties. About Dad, she said: "I could always depend on Dad to make the right decision. ALWAYS!" Pauline provided an ideal home for her family. Last kids off the school bus route, there were giant cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, homemade bread, cookies and cakes to devour before we went out to work. We also sat down three times a day as a family at the kitchen table to excellent meals -- quite an accomplishment to feed all those people and many of their friends. After the kids were gone, Pauline worked at Maplewood Manor as CNA for 17, years retiring at 72. She loved "her people" and provided great care. Her later years were spent at home in her amazing flower gardens, family gatherings and loving the grandchildren. Pauline passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at home in her bed, peacefully, with family present at the age of 90. Mom requested a joint service at a later date with Dad. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Greg and Steve; great-grandson, Sawyer Springsteen; son-in-law, Tom Wall; sisters, Lois Bennett and Beverly Earll; brothers, Lou Edward and Stanley; and her good friend, Ruth Bouslog. She is survived by her husband, Darvin; four sons, Mike (Mary Beth), Jeff, Kevin (Luann) and Murray (Kathy); four daughters, Kristi Sheetz (Rex), Anita Wall, Shelly Flynn (Bill) and Melinda Watson (Dan); daughter-in-law, Lori Cave; 18 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Dick, Gus, Gary, Jay and George; sister, Peachy Shifflet; numerous nieces and nephews; in-laws, Wilbur and Phyllis Shafer and Francis and Shirley Cave; and faithful beagle, Daisy Duke. Our family would like to thank Lisa Hammes Uphold for the valuable knowledge and care that made it possible for Mom to remain at home. Memorials for Keokuk County Hospice may be sent to Darvin Cave Jr., 17213 280th Ave., South English, IA 52335. Many women do noble things, but you surpassed them all! Her family was her life. Thank you Mom, we love you!
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019