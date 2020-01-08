|
PAULINE ARTHA HALL Marion Pauline Artha Hall of Marion escaped this mortal realm on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at Buffalo Methodist Church, 1000 30th St. NE, Cedar Rapids. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. Friday at the church until the time of the service. Burial will be at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Pauline was born at home on the family farm in Palo on Aug. 23, 1933, to Arthur (Bo) and Ida Mae (Owens) Reynolds. She had six children, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many more who claimed relation when she started to cook. Everything she cooked had no written recipe but included two sticks of butter. Family favorites include mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, pound cake, banana bread and biscuits and gravy. At the age of 17, she started an adventure by moving from Palo to Washington, D.C., with her three sisters, Faye, Betty and Toots. Pauline started her career at J. Edgar Hoover's FBI in 1951. It was there she met her future husband, Carlton L. Hall, through his sister and her co-worker, Marie (Hall) Wimmer. In 1955, Pauline came home to Iowa to raise her family. She served in a variety of capacities in the community working for Cedar Rapids Community Schools and was a line worker at Rockwell along the way. She taught her children many things when they were young including how to answer the phone politely saying, "Hall Residence," to call all adults Mr. and Mrs., use the words "please and thank you" and many other life lessons. They all really appreciate it greatly. In addition to cooking, she loved her flowers and plants, reading, feeding the birds, and her family who are proudly displayed on her wall in a very large montage of 5x7 picture frames. Pauline is survived by five wonderful children, sons, Joe (Julie Hebenstreit) of Madison Lake, Minn., Jeff (Danielle) of Palo and James (Beth) of Cedar Rapids; and daughters, Jeanne (Paul) Matthews of Marion and Jennie (Dave) Klarenbeek of Hilversum, the Netherlands; 16 marvelously intelligent grandchildren; 16 of the world's most beautiful great-grandchildren; her queenly sister, Faye Reynolds of Palo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by son, Jay Mitchell; parents; brothers, John and Jim Reynolds; sisters, Mary Karelvicz, Lillian Brown, Leona (Toots) Reynolds, Betty DeSotel and Ruth Ann Reynolds; and her beloved horse, Clara Belle. She left behind a lot of old stuff that no one knows what to do with. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you go out and buy butter to cook something really great for someone you love. Pauline would love that. Memorials may also be made to a . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020