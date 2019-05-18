PAULINE LINT Cedar Rapids Pauline Lint, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence. A private family burial will be held in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Pauline was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Jesse and Hester (Taylor) Knotts. She married Ernest Lint on Jan. 12, 1946. Pauline married the Rev. Neil Gail on Sept. 4, 1987, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She worked many jobs in the area but the two she enjoyed the most were cashiering for the Iowa Theatre and housekeeping for St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Pauline was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and First Church of the Open Bible. Survivors include her children, Gary (Emma) Lint of Atkins, Iowa, Debra Hood of Cedar Rapids, Mike (Vicki) Lint of Rowley, Iowa and Greg Lint of Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Hester; husbands, Ernest Lint and Rev. Neil Gail; infant sister, Mary Ann Knotts; sisters, Ruth Rowland and Geraldine Strait; brother, Burris "Bub" Knotts; son-in-law, Russ Hood; and her dog, J.J. Please share a memory of Pauline at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2019