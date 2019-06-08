PAULINE MAROHN Cedar Rapids Pauline Marohn, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Living Center West. Services at 11 a.m. Monday at Bethany Lutheran Church. Private family burial. There will be a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at Bethany Lutheran. Pauline was born Aug. 12, 1926, in Milwaukee to Walter and Cecilia Krueger (Berres). She married Warren Krenz on June 1, 1946; they divorced in 1962. She later married Roy Marohn on Nov. 11, 1972. She was preceded in death by husbands, Warren, in 2003, and Roy, in 1979; a sister, Florence; and a brother, Henry. She moved to Cedar Rapids in October 1989 to be closer to her family. Pauline was active at Witwer Senior Center since 1992. She was a volunteer secretary at Meth-Wick for 10 years. She was a school crossing guard at Cleveland School since August 1993, retiring at the age of 80. Pauline was president of All Church Singles for three terms. Survivors include her son, David (Denise) Krenz; grandsons, Matthew (Crystal) and Andrew (Amy); great-granddaughters, Claire and Rose; nieces, nephews and numerous Wisconsin friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, aides, the staff at Living Center West and the Mercy Hospice Team for their compassionate care they provided. Please leave a message or tribute to Pauline's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary