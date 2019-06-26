|
PAULINE ROCA PATE Coralville Pauline Roca Pate passed away in peace on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Care Initiatives Lantern Park in Coralville. She was previously a resident of Emerson Point and Ecumenical Towers. She is survived by five children, Lawrence Pate, Maria Bozaan (David), David Pate, Rebecca Clark (Kent) and Paul Pate (Erin); 11 grandchildren, Sarah Bozaan, Dr. Elizabeth Fox (Daniel), Mary Bozaan, Hannah Glochick (Kyle), Aubrey Sarna (Kalyn), Rob Clark (Leigh), Max Clark (Yury), Nathan Pate, Ryan Gleason, Emily Pate and Julia Pate; and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Ella Ketelsen. Friends may call to honor her life from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, festive and radiant to reflect her spirit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood or to the UI Department of Neurology. Share condolences and special memories at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary can be read.
Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019