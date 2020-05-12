|
|
PAULINE MARIE SIENKNECHT Clutier Pauline Marie Sienknecht, 87, of Traer, formerly of Clutier, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer under the care of Hospice of the Midwest. Private family services will be held with interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery in rural Toledo. Pauline was born April 11, 1933, in Vining, Iowa, the daughter of William and Mayme (Roubineck) Riha. She graduated from Clutier High School in 1951. On Aug. 24, 1953, she was united in marriage to Ralph Sienknecht at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vining. Pauline previously worked at the Tama News Herald holding several positions. She also was a secretary to the principal at North Tama Junior High School. Pauline formerly was on the Rosary Society at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vining. She spent a lot of years raising her nieces and nephews. Pauline enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, crossword puzzles and collecting Santas and bears. Survivors include her brother-in-law, Jim Hickson of Falcon, Colo.; several nieces and nephews; and great- nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Ralph, in 2015; two brothers, Stanley and Clement Riha; and one sister, Wilma Hickson. A memorial fund will be established and directed at a future date. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020