PAULINE T. COPPER Marion Pauline T. Copper, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by Father David O'Connor. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Pauline was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Austin, Minn., the daughter of David and Annie (Gamble) Tallmadge. She graduated from Austin High School in 1952 and then was employed as a bookkeeper at the school. In 1965, she moved to Linn County and farmed while raising her family. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Jean Atkinson of Marion, Bill (Lorrie) Copper of Marion, Laurie Copper of Marion, Connie Render of Cedar Rapids, Gary Copper of Tulsa, Okla., Judy (Kevin) Reilly of Cedar Rapids, Dorothy Copper of Turpin, Okla., Donald Copper of Marion, Audrey (Mike) Elledge of Tulsa, Okla., and Joan Copper of Cedar Rapids; her brother, David (Dayle) Tallmadge of Dallas, Ga.; grandchildren, Lon (Melissa) Copper of Marion, Zared Copper of Marion, Zane (Brooklynn) James of Claremore, Okla., Alyssa Jorgenson of Tulsa, Okla., Brittany Jorgenson of Tulsa, Okla., Derek Render of Cedar Rapids, Brian Copper of Oklahoma City, Okla., Stephen (Lori) Villarreal of Centralia, Mo., Morgan Reilly of Cedar Rapids and Mason Reilly of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Hagan, Maverik, Eli, Ty, Dovey, Huxleigh, Jaxson and Tatum; and her canine companion, Shadow. Pauline was preceded in death by one daughter, Ardis; and one son, Raymond. Pauline enjoyed walking Shadow in Lowe Park, fishing, reading, playing cards and traveling with family. She was inquisitive and always learning. Pauline's family loved her sense of adventure and will miss her as a travel, shopping, movie, fishing and vacationing buddy. A Memorial Fund in Pauline's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Pauline at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020