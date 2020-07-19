PEARL BRISTOW Cedar Rapids Pearl Bristow, 100, of Cedar Rapids passed away on July 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Ed and Jo Hemphill Hospice Unit. Private burial service will take place at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, with a celebration of her life occurring at a later date. Pearl was born in Menlo, Iowa, on Aug. 14, 1919, the daughter of Arch and Ella Nolte. The family moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, where she graduated from Ottumwa High School. Pearl attended business school in Des Moines after graduation and worked at the John Morrell office in Ottumwa. She moved to Denver, Colo., and was employed in the business office of Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph. Pearl married William Bristow in 1948 and they lived in Cedar Falls while Bill finished his college years. They lived in Anamosa while Bill taught school there and then moved to Cedar Rapids in 1954. Pearl was employed for 15 years as the secretary to the principal at Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids and loved working with children. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was treasured for her kindness and love for her family. Survivors include her sons, James (Lori) and Steven; daughter, Barbara (Dave) Schemmel; seven grandchildren, Ben Bristow, Abby (Josh) Stoll, Matt Schemmel, Rob (Robin) Schemmel, Scott (Maria) Schemmel, Kate (Matt) Kobussen and Chad (Dana) McDonald; and six great-grandchildren, Georgia and Lyla Schemmel, Grace and Madeline Schemmel and Maddox and Everly McDonald. She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 2001; her parents; and siblings, John and James Nolte and Barbara Murray, and their beloved spouses. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to any children's charity or Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids where Pearl was a member for 62 years. The family wishes to express our appreciation to St. Luke's Transitional Care Unit and St. Luke's Ed and Jo Hemphill Hospice Unit for the wonderful care they gave our mother. Online condolences may be left for Pearl's family at www.cedarmemorial.com
