1/1
Pearl Bristow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PEARL BRISTOW Cedar Rapids Pearl Bristow, 100, of Cedar Rapids passed away on July 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Ed and Jo Hemphill Hospice Unit. Private burial service will take place at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, with a celebration of her life occurring at a later date. Pearl was born in Menlo, Iowa, on Aug. 14, 1919, the daughter of Arch and Ella Nolte. The family moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, where she graduated from Ottumwa High School. Pearl attended business school in Des Moines after graduation and worked at the John Morrell office in Ottumwa. She moved to Denver, Colo., and was employed in the business office of Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph. Pearl married William Bristow in 1948 and they lived in Cedar Falls while Bill finished his college years. They lived in Anamosa while Bill taught school there and then moved to Cedar Rapids in 1954. Pearl was employed for 15 years as the secretary to the principal at Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids and loved working with children. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was treasured for her kindness and love for her family. Survivors include her sons, James (Lori) and Steven; daughter, Barbara (Dave) Schemmel; seven grandchildren, Ben Bristow, Abby (Josh) Stoll, Matt Schemmel, Rob (Robin) Schemmel, Scott (Maria) Schemmel, Kate (Matt) Kobussen and Chad (Dana) McDonald; and six great-grandchildren, Georgia and Lyla Schemmel, Grace and Madeline Schemmel and Maddox and Everly McDonald. She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 2001; her parents; and siblings, John and James Nolte and Barbara Murray, and their beloved spouses. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to any children's charity or Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids where Pearl was a member for 62 years. The family wishes to express our appreciation to St. Luke's Transitional Care Unit and St. Luke's Ed and Jo Hemphill Hospice Unit for the wonderful care they gave our mother. Online condolences may be left for Pearl's family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved